Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Comedian Charlie Murphy Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

 

What a shocker!  According to TMZ actor and comedian Charlie Murphy has passed way at the age of 57.  Charlie died in a NYC hospital after fighting leukemia with chemo treatments.

Murphy is famously know as the older brother to Eddie Murphy and became a household name famously co-starring on the “Chappelle Show.”  His accounts of hanging out with his brother Eddie and celebrities were turned into hilarious skits.  Murphy also starred in “Are We There Yet”, “Black Jesus”, “The Boondocks” and even co-wrote movies with his brother like “Norbit”.

Murphy’s wife passed away from cervical cancer in 2009 and they had two children.  Murphy had another child from a previous marriage.

See some of our favorite Chappelle show skits with Murphy below.





