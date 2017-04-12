Fasho Celebrity News
Lil Boosie Say Cops Took His Bling Bling!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Lil Boosie is no friend of law enforcement in Biloxi, Mississippi.

He says officers stole $1 million worth of his jewelry after he and his crew were wrongly ejected from a mall. Boosie Badazz claims that a security guard was acting in a racist manner, calling him “boy” — and then sprayed his whole crew, including a pregnant niece, with pepper spray.

Then when they were leaving in his van, he says, cops pulled him over, arrested some of his crew and made off with the ice. As you might guess, he’s none too pleased and says, “It’s on.”

Biloxi police say that after being asked to leave the mall, Boosie and his crew assaulted the guard outside, and that they attacked a cop when he stepped in. They were stopped miles away from the mall, and that’s where the arrests took place. (Biloxi Sun-Herald, TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • A witness says Boosie was minding his own business, but things started to get rowdy when fans recognized him.
  • It was Black Beach Weekend in Biloxi. The city wants the tourist dollars, but the cops don’t want to deal with the crowds.
  • Sounds like there’s more to this story that we don’t know yet.
Photos