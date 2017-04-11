Awkward Reunion for Drake and Rihanna

Sunday afternoon, Drake and Rihanna reunited — but eyewitnesses called it terribly awkward.

They accepted invites from a mutual friend to attend a kid’s birthday party. Video from the backyard event showed RiRi getting involved with the kiddie ball pit. Meanwhile, Drake stayed put in the corner.

Throughout the party, they basically ignored each other. She apparently wants nothing to do with Drake after his perhaps-fake romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Six months ago, they seemed to have turned the page and started a new chapter together. But now, Drake can’t even enter the Friend Zone.

Fasho Thoughts: