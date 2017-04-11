Awkward Reunion for Drake and Rihanna

Sunday afternoon, Drake and Rihanna reunited — but eyewitnesses called it terribly awkward.
They accepted invites from a mutual friend to attend a kid’s birthday party. Video from the backyard event showed RiRi getting involved with the kiddie ball pit. Meanwhile, Drake stayed put in the corner.
Throughout the party, they basically ignored each other. She apparently wants nothing to do with Drake after his perhaps-fake romance with Jennifer Lopez.
Six months ago, they seemed to have turned the page and started a new chapter together. But now, Drake can’t even enter the Friend Zone.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Shouldn’t they have been warned that the other was attending?
- Maybe Drake took the warning as a reason to go to the party and try to reconnect with RiRi.
- To escape awkward party situations, we all find a place to run to: The kitchen, the bathroom, the bar, or out the front door.
- Never say never, but his chance with Rihanna is probably gone forever.
- Meanwhile, J-Lo seems to have found real happiness with A-Rod.
Drake’s Newest Tattoo Collection Includes Portrait of Sade, Passion Fruit & A Bottle of Cologne
