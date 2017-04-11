Lifestyle
No Lovin’: Janelle Monae Endorses Sex Strike

Janelle Monae thinks women need to stop sharing their goodies until every man is fighting for women's rights.

Posted 5 hours ago
Janelle Monae thinks women should stop sleeping with men until they are doing everything in their power to push for equal rights for women.

The Electric Lady looked stunning on the cover of Marie Claire‘s Fresh Faces Issue, but it’s her words that are really grabbing everyone’s attention. Janelle told the magazine that women shouldn’t be sharing the gift of their body with men who don’t believe they deserve equality.

“People have to start respecting the vagina,” Janelle said, advocating that women harness the power of their feminine wiles. “Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex.”

Janelle insists that she hasn’t got anything against men, but she is advocating that women harness the powers of their feminine wiles. “I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don’t deserve to be in my presence,” the singer/actress explained. “If you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it.”

She continued, “We have to realize our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I’m standing with all women. But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl.”

Check her out looking avante garde and unbothered as she covers Marie Claire below.

