#WTFasho Chris Brown & Lil Wayne Are Targets Of A Federal Drug Investigation!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are reportedly targets of a federal drug investigation.

The probe was triggered by a criminal drug trial involving a Miami music producer who allegedly sent texts to people bragging that he sold drugs to the two artists.

Among the evidence is a screenshot of a $15,000 bank deposit from Chris Brown with the caption, “Look who put money in my account.” Prosecutors believe that the producer and his affiliates sold Weezy and Breezy tens of thousands of dollars of drugs, including lean and “a lot of narcotics.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Let this be a lesson — don’t snitch on yourself.
  • Can you imagine spending that kind of money just to buy drugs?
  • Lil Wayne and Chris Brown buying and doing drugs? Not exactly a shocker. It’s not like anyone thought these guys were boy scouts.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

