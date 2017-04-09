Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever For A Fan

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen clearly has a heart of gold.

Mercedes Edney, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina who goes by @CruzanChoklate on social media, kicked off a crowdsourcing campaign last month in an effort to raise money for her esthetician school tuition. Mercedes owns a natural-skincare-product company called Ixora Botanical Beauty, but wanted to further her experience through professional education. The only problem – she needed a little financial help. (Don’t we know the feeling!)

Mercedes had collected about $350 of her $5,500 goal when out of nowhere, someone had swooped in to donate the remaining $5,605. Lo and behold, it was none other than Chrissy Teigen!

“I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!” said Chrissy wrote in the message along with her donation. Merecedes was absolutely floored when she discovered who had made her beauty school dreams come true.

This isn’t the first time the model and TV host has done a good deed via social media. A fan named Amina one day complained about needing a blender, and Teigen fulfilled her promised to send her a brand new one. If you ask us, the real gift was actually the wrapping paper.

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

beauty school , charity , chrissy teigen

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever For A Fan

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos