Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When Asked Who Her Favorite Rapper Is

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Erykah Badu was on a roll last night.

The singer popped up on social media last night to converse with her fans via the #AskMeanBadu hashtag.

The singer’s twitter Q&A covered a range of topics from relationships to spirituality. The question of her top 5 all-time favorite rappers, however, wasn’t so easy to answer considering her all of her baby daddies happen to be among hip-hop’s most lyrically gifted rappers. So of course, she curved that question in the way only Badu can.

Add this to the millions of reasons we love Erykah Badu.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Andre 3000 , Erykah Badu , Twitter

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When Asked Who Her Favorite Rapper Is

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos