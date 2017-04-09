Janet Jackson Leaves Her Billionaire Husband!

Janet Jackson Leaves Her Billionaire Husband!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 mins ago
We didn’t see this one coming!  TMZ is reporting that Janet Jackson has left her husband, Wissam Al Mana, of five years only months after giving birth to their son Eissa.

According to reports Jackson and Mana have agreed that things weren’t working and have split amicably.  No word on why the couple have agreed to part ways.  This is Jackson’s third marriage she was previously married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo Jr.

Photos