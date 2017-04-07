Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad Not Sitting Well With SF Police!!!

The Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad may have had a very short life before it was pulled, but it’s still on the minds of the San Francisco Police Department and they’re not happy about it.
The department has taken issue with Pepsi over its depiction of them. The officers shown in the ad are wearing badges on their arms with the words “San Francisco Police” and a similar eagle emblem. The department says Pepsi never asked permission to mimic their uniforms and they are looking into whether or not they need to take legal action. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- This ad has turned out to be the biggest disaster for Pepsi since Crystal Pepsi.
- They definitely copied the San Francisco PD’s uniforms but it’s clear they at least thought to change the color scheme.
- The ad only makes Pepsi look bad and doesn’t do anything to shine a negative light on the San Francisco Police Department.
