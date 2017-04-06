JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Khaled, STOP ASKING ABOUT DRAKE’S VOCALS

Written By: justash

Posted 52 mins ago
Leave a comment
DJ Khaled Visits Music Choice

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

You ever have someone keep asking you something over, and over, and over, and over. Kind of how Stewie from “Family Guy” keeps calling for Louis, “mom, mum, mommy,” Khaled does the same thing lol.

“By now, everybody knows the 6 God and DJ Khaled have a collaboration on the latter’s upcoming album Grateful. While Asahd had to answer his father’s patented question earlier this week, it was his wife’s turn…” – HNHH

dj khaled's fiancé 😂😂💀💀

A post shared by HotNewHipHop (@hotnewhiphop) on

Sometimes you gotta tell them to be quiet lol.

Related Articles:

Khaled Continues To ‘Bless Up’ Literally!

 

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Drake , drakes vocals , Just Ash , Just in , Khaled , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , This Just In , vocals

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Khaled, STOP ASKING ABOUT DRAKE’S VOCALS

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 22 hours ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 4 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.22.17
Photos