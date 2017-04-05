Khaled Continues To ‘Bless Up’ Literally!

Looks like DJ Khaled and Ashad are up to something! Besides all the memes we see every other day of his precious son, Khaled continues to level up mogul style.

He has been named the Creative Director of WeBuyGold and has a new Instagram series titled, “Bless Up.”

The show will consist of fans and their interactions with DJ Khaled. You will be able to submit any interaction you may have had with the music and media mogul.

The Bless Up ft. @djkhaled — follow @webuygold to see what's Up Next 🙏 #TheBlessUp 🙏 A post shared by WeBuyGold (@webuygold) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Khaled recently said… “By working with WeBuyGold, we’re to going tell stories in a new way about the biggest and up-and-coming artists across music. Our first show ‘The Bless Up’ embodies everything I am about. It’s an opportunity for me to show how grateful I am and share that with my fans by blessing them up.” -TJB

Will you be watching?

