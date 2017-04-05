Paternity Results: Man Falls In Love With A Former Swinger [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Angelese and Devin are in love, and met at the elementary school that Angelese teaches at. They have a baby together by the name of Xavier, but Angelese used to be a swinger, and that kind of calls into question whether the baby really does belong to Devin.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

RELATED: Paternity Results: Married Man Doesn’t Think Flight Attendant’s Baby Is His [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Husband Divorces Wife After Finding Out She Had A Side Dude The Whole Time [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Paternity Results: Wife Lost Virginity To Husband, Gets Curious While He’s Away [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Part II:

Your browser does not support iframes.