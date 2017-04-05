The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Man Falls In Love With A Former Swinger [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Angelese and Devin are in love, and met at the elementary school that Angelese teaches at. They have a baby together by the name of Xavier, but Angelese used to be a swinger, and that kind of calls into question whether the baby really does belong to Devin.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

