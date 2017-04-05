Fox News Under Pressure To Discipline Host

Pressure is mounting at FOX News as more companies are pulling their ads from Bill O’Reilly‘s show in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment against the popular host.

On Tuesday, the National Organization for Women called on FOX News to fire O’Reilly and investigate the network’s culture of harassment. More than a dozen companies said they were withdrawing their ads from The O’Reilly Factor. A New York Times investigation found that five accusers have received payouts totaling $13 million from O’Reilly and FOX to keep quiet and not pursue litigation.

O’Reilly has said the accusations are without merit and suggested he’s being targeted by people who want to harm him and FOX News. (Newsweek)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

O’Reilly hasn’t said anything about this on his show this week.

If advertisers keep dropping out, will FOX News be forced to discipline him and even fire him?

Fox haters are anxiously waiting for the axe to fall.