9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With You’ Video

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: MTV/MTV1415 / Getty


In honor of her 9th wedding anniversary Beyoncé has released a visual for her song ‘Die With You’ plus the studio version of the song.

💙 4.4.17 💙

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

6 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Continue reading Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 17 hours ago
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 18 hours ago
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 3 days ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 5 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 6 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 6 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 7 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 7 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
Photos