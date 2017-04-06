Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Jason Derulo Ft. Nicki Minaj, Ty Dollar Sign – Swalla (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 30 mins ago
Leave a comment

Jason Derulo brings along his own version of candy land, with the help of Ty Dollar And Nicki  Minaj. There are tons of ladies who’s roles are to enjoy Derulo lollipops and Derulo Sodas while jason finesse’s the atmosphere while in the water. Of course, you can expect Nicki Minaj to be the eye candy not to metion her fashionable eye wear by Alexander McQueen. Watch the Swalla video below.

 

 

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks

10 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Jason Derulo Ft. Nicki Minaj, Ty Dollar Sign – Swalla (Video)

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: “No Frauds,” “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track “shETHER.” Meanwhile, “Regret In Your Tears” is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , hip pop , HIP-HOP , jason derulo , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , King Sharif's New Ish At 8 , nicki minaj , pop , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , Swalla , The Big Wiz Station , The Crown Life , The Pop Kid , Thee Kool Guy , wiz loud , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com , young money , Young Money Entertainment

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 22 hours ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 4 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.22.17
Photos