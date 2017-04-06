Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Jason Derulo Ft. Nicki Minaj, Ty Dollar Sign – Swalla (Video)

The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: “No Frauds,” “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track “shETHER.” Meanwhile, “Regret In Your Tears” is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.