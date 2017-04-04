SharifDKingShow Dave East Ft. Asap Ferg – Paper Chasin (Video)

Dave East & Asap Ferg come together to make a epic Harlem collaboration. Its Nothing 2 people from the same place working towards the same goal…Paper Chasin! In the video you can catch Dave East & Asap Ferg working to get away from the law while chasin the mula. Peep the “Paper Chasin” video below.
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories
13 photos Launch gallery
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours