#SharifDKingShow Dave East Ft. Asap Ferg – Paper Chasin (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
Dave East & Asap Ferg come together to make a epic Harlem collaboration. Its Nothing 2 people from the same place working towards the same goal…Paper Chasin! In the video you can catch Dave East & Asap Ferg working to get away from the law while chasin the mula. Peep the “Paper Chasin” video below.

 

 

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it's a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

 

