13 Year Old Ohio Teen Dies of Suspected Heroin Overdose

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

13 Year Old Ohio Teen Dies of Suspected Heroin Overdose

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

A 13 year old Nathan Wylie of Dayton has died of a suspected heroin overdose and his father has been arrested over prior drug charges.  Wylie’s father and a friend brought the unresponsive teen to an area fire station on March 28th seeking help and alluded that Wylie had gotten into his own personal stash of drugs.

The teen died April 1st and police are awaiting toxicology results to determine what drug caused his overdose.  The teens father, 40 year old Robert Wylie, was arrested for suspicion of child endangerment and for a prior traffic stop in December for drug possession.


Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Dayton , heroin , Ohio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 2 days ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 4 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 5 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 5 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 6 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 6 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 7 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos