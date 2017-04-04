Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Tony Romo Leaving Football for the Broadcast Booth

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is reportedly hanging up his cleats and moving into broadcasting.

The 37-year-old oft-injured quarterback has spent his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys but the emergence of rookie Dak Prescott last season has suddenly left him jobless. He has three years remaining on his contract with the Cowboys and has been given permission to talk to other teams. But it appears that instead of continuing his playing career, he will pursue broadcasting. He is already receiving interest from CBS, Fox and NBC. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • It’s the right move for him. He’s 37, has been injured a lot and is a good fit for the broadcast booth.
  • If he decided to play, he likely wouldn’t be very effective.
  • He’s a likable guy and could have a very long career as a TV analyst.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

Continue reading #WTFasho Tony Romo Leaving Football for the Broadcast Booth

22 Photos Of Football Players With Their Sons (PHOTOS)

#WTFasho , Booth , broadcast , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , football , For , Leaving , The , Tony Romo

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 2 days ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 4 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 5 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 5 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 6 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 6 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 7 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos