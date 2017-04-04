WTFasho Tony Romo Leaving Football for the Broadcast Booth

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is reportedly hanging up his cleats and moving into broadcasting.

The 37-year-old oft-injured quarterback has spent his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys but the emergence of rookie Dak Prescott last season has suddenly left him jobless. He has three years remaining on his contract with the Cowboys and has been given permission to talk to other teams. But it appears that instead of continuing his playing career, he will pursue broadcasting. He is already receiving interest from CBS, Fox and NBC. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s the right move for him. He’s 37, has been injured a lot and is a good fit for the broadcast booth.

If he decided to play, he likely wouldn’t be very effective.

He’s a likable guy and could have a very long career as a TV analyst.