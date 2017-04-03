JustAsh
Everyone Is Welcome To Be A Model!

Q&A For NBC's ' The New Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

I love this pic of Tyra. She just looks like she’s about to make some BOSS moves *in my Rick Ross voice*. It’s no secret that Tyra will be returning to America’s Next Top Model, but she also will be creating a new feature that may be unthinkable in the fashion world. She has eliminated the age requirement.

“Until now, applicants needed to be between the ages of 18 and 27 to be considered for the show, in which aspiring models compete for a contract with a top agency, among other prizes. However, Banks, who will be returning next season as the show’s host, took to social media yesterday to announce the upper age limit is being removed. In the message, she explains that she’s always promoted diverse beauty and wants to do away with “cookie cutter” models.” – Instyle

