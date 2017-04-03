Fasho Celebrity News
Pray For The People In Colombia!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 7 hours ago
More than 250 people are confirmed dead in a devastating landslide in Colombia.

Heavy rain over the weekend caused three rivers to overflow, resulting in a landslide of mud and debris through Mocoa, a city of 40,000 people. 254 people have been confirmed dead, including 43 children. Another 200 people are reportedly injured, many seriously. (ABC News)

 

