Pray For The People In Colombia!

More than 250 people are confirmed dead in a devastating landslide in Colombia.
Heavy rain over the weekend caused three rivers to overflow, resulting in a landslide of mud and debris through Mocoa, a city of 40,000 people. 254 people have been confirmed dead, including 43 children. Another 200 people are reportedly injured, many seriously. (ABC News)
Pray For Paris: 14 Heartbreaking Photos Following The Attacks
Pray For Paris: 14 Heartbreaking Photos Following The Attacks
Officials turn the Eiffel Tower lights off, as Paris goes dark following multiple terror attacks.
Victims lie on the ground after an attack on Rue Bichat in Central Paris.
A young woman cries at a vigil held by a local French community in Sydney.
A single rose following multiple terror attacks in the French city of Paris.
Players and officials have a moment of silence for victims during the Newcastle v. Central Coast round 6 A-league match.
Workers wash blood off of the floor outside of Le Carillon bar.
7. Workers wash blood off the floor outside of Le Carillon bar.Source:Getty 7 of 14
A woman sends her love.
Two friends hug in the wake of multiple terror attacks in Paris.
Residents leave flowers for victims and their loved ones.
At least 127 people were left dead following multiple terror attacks in Paris on Friday.
12. Residents leave flowers for victims and their loved ones.Source:Getty 12 of 14
Blood from the scene following the Bataclan Theatre attack.
Pray for Paris.
