The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Gary With Da Tea Disrespecting His Style Choices [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley bought a new pair of shoes from Zara that he thought were pretty fly. But when Gary With Da Tea looked at them, all he could see was the Gucci shoes that Zara’s design borrowed from. Porsha Williams saw the shoes as well, and went so far as to shame them on social media!


Rickey Smiley is bothered by this treatment, and doesn’t understand Gary’s concern with name-brands. Rickey talks to Hollywood about filling out a complaint for the distress they called him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Remember Chuck Berry’s Influence [EXCLUSIVE]


2017 Big Ass Face Awards Nominees & Winners [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

2017 Big Ass Face Awards Nominees & Winners [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Big Ass Face Awards Nominees & Winners [PHOTOS]

2017 Big Ass Face Awards Nominees & Winners [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea , porsha williams , Rickey Smiley , Shoes , style , what are those , Zara

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 day ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 3 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 4 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 4 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 5 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 5 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 6 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 7 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos