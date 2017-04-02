Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Gary With Da Tea Disrespecting His Style Choices [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley bought a new pair of shoes from Zara that he thought were pretty fly. But when Gary With Da Tea looked at them, all he could see was the Gucci shoes that Zara’s design borrowed from. Porsha Williams saw the shoes as well, and went so far as to shame them on social media!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley is bothered by this treatment, and doesn’t understand Gary’s concern with name-brands. Rickey talks to Hollywood about filling out a complaint for the distress they called him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “ The Rickey Smiley Morning Show .”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Dedicates Song On Piano To Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Remember Chuck Berry’s Influence [EXCLUSIVE]