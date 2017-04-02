Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Gary With Da Tea Disrespecting His Style Choices [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley bought a new pair of shoes from Zara that he thought were pretty fly. But when Gary With Da Tea looked at them, all he could see was the Gucci shoes that Zara’s design borrowed from. Porsha Williams saw the shoes as well, and went so far as to shame them on social media!
Rickey Smiley is bothered by this treatment, and doesn’t understand Gary’s concern with name-brands. Rickey talks to Hollywood about filling out a complaint for the distress they called him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
