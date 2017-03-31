Are You Ready For The West Coast Olympics???

Dr. Dre’s got plenty of gold records, but his new hustle might put him near some gold medals.

he’s going to help bring the 2024 Olympic Games to his home city of Los Angeles. Dre’s using his influence as part of the board of directors to try and persuade the Olympic Committee. Other stars on the board include basketball legend Magic Johnson, opera singer Placido Domingo and record exec David Geffen.

They’re also putting their money where their mouths are — the 117 board members have donated a combined $50 million to the cause. (HipHopDX)

