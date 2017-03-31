Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Are You Ready For The West Coast Olympics???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Dr. Dre’s got plenty of gold records, but his new hustle might put him near some gold medals.

he’s going to help bring the 2024 Olympic Games to his home city of Los Angeles. Dre’s using his influence as part of the board of directors to try and persuade the Olympic Committee. Other stars on the board include basketball legend Magic Johnson, opera singer Placido Domingo and record exec David Geffen.

They’re also putting their money where their mouths are — the 117 board members have donated a combined $50 million to the cause. (HipHopDX)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Olympic Committee is deciding between Los Angeles and Paris as a site for the 2024 games. Both cities have hosted the Olympics before.
  • The 2020 games are in Tokyo. What city would you like to see the 2024 Olympics in?
  • If the Olympics come to Los Angeles, Dre has to put together an anthem for Team USA.
  • Hosting the Olympics is almost always a bad financial deal.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

21 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

Continue reading Are You Ready For The West Coast Olympics???

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

See how your faves did it up in 2016!

are , Coast , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , For , olympics , ready , The , west , You

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 21 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 21 hours ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 3 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 4 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 1 week ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 1 week ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 week ago
Photos