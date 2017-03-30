The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Did Future Have A Breakthrough? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
When Future bursted into the mainstream in 2011, it was only up from there. His sound subsequently influenced the hip-hop scene so indelibly. But soon after he established a reputation musically, some of his habits and a highly publicized relationship drama and custody battle with his now ex-fiance, Ciara, stole the spotlight.

Now, however, Future is speaking out in an interview with Billboard, in which he said he has reached a new place of genuine happiness. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Future Doesn’t Want To Be Attached To “What A Time To Be Alive” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Gucci Mane & Future’s Mixtape Shouldn’t Be Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why You Should NOT Do What Future Does [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

