SharifDKingLive Kendrick Lamar Remains Humble Through It all

K dot drops his new single and video at one time, shutting down the internet with his Humble beliefs. Last time we heard from Kendrick it was all from “the Heart” part 4 which was addressing his attitude toward a few of today’s top hip hop artists in the game. Kendrick Lamar’s new single “Humble” is produced by super producer Mike Will Made It. It looks as though the proclaimed rap god is up to something unusual with his new project which is just a week away from being released. April 7th cant come quick enough, in the meantime check out the Humble video below.

