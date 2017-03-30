Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Young Dolph – Play Wit Yo B***h (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Young Dolph Drops his visual which takes direct shots at Yo Gotti. Dolph has been performing this song everywhere he lands.  In the video Young Dolph displays acts of having Gotti work under him, using a Yo Gotti look alike to paint the full picture of what that may look like. You can find  this song on his latest project “Gelato” which is available on all music streaming platforms. Watch Dolph’s pettiness at an all time high in his “Play Wit Yo B***h Video below.

 

 

Young Dolph, Murphy Lee , JR And More Hit The Stage at The Pageant

Young Dolph, Murphy Lee , JR And More Hit The Stage at The Pageant

Young Dolph, Murphy Lee , JR And More Hit The Stage at The Pageant

 

