Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How Drugs Helped Ruin His Career

Former athlete,took the time to reflect on his life in an in-depth interview with Us Weekly . The 37-year-old covers everything from his drug use, to extramarital affairs he had when he was still married to

When talking about his long history of cocaine use, Odom explained that Kardashian found out about it two years before their 2011 split. “I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I,” he explained. “She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that…I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.”

When Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, Odom revealed that his drug use increased. “My life was all about drugs at that point,” he insisted. Then he continued, “It probably helped the end of my career come along a little faster because drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape.”

Odom also talks about how reality TV was a big factor in his extramarital affairs. He explained, “When I became Khloé Kardash­ian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing.” He elaborated, “B*tches and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d*ck in my pants.”

Odom discussed many things in the detailed interview, even recalling the night he was found comatose in a Las Vegas brothel. You can read more about Odom’s struggles and road to recover here.

