Contractors to RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield: Sell Your House and Pay Us!

of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is reportedly neck-deep in debt over trying to maintain “Chateau Sheree.”

According to Straight From The A, contractors want her to sell the property so that they can finally be paid. Also, Whitfield has reportedly been trying to get her certificate of occupancy, but the home still can’t pass inspections.

The house is not only unlivable, notes the website, but some of one of the unpaid contractors have attempted to garnish her wages. Since the home is not under her name, however, they “haven’t been able to find bank accounts to garnish,” said Emory Potter, the attorney for Master Craft Stucco, who spoke to Rodney Ho of The AJC about the company’s attempt to garnish Whitfield’s wages.

Master Craft Stucco won a judgment against Sheree’s shell corporation and was reportedly awarded $26,586.41, plus $1,981.50 in interest and court costs, but has yet to be paid.

Other alleged expenses Sheree owes includes $10,012.50 to Heritage Landscape Group of Flowery Branch for landscaping work that was performed to help her pass inspection for the certificate of occupancy.

Another contractor sued her in 2015 over $15,450 and asked for $23,000 after late fees and other charges. She also reportedly owes the IRS over multiple tax liens going back to 2009.

The liens on the home are said to total about $348,404.48.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images