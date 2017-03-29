Music
Home > Music

Contractors to RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield: Sell Your House and Pay Us!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Melanie D Jewelry Launch Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Sheree Whitfield of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is reportedly neck-deep in debt over trying to maintain “Chateau Sheree.”

According to Straight From The A, contractors want her to sell the property so that they can finally be paid. Also, Whitfield has reportedly been trying to get her certificate of occupancy, but the home still can’t pass inspections.

The house is not only unlivable, notes the website, but some of one of the unpaid contractors have attempted to garnish her wages. Since the home is not under her name, however, they “haven’t been able to find bank accounts to garnish,” said Emory Potter, the attorney for Master Craft Stucco, who spoke to Rodney Ho of The AJC about the company’s attempt to garnish Whitfield’s wages.

Master Craft Stucco won a judgment against Sheree’s shell corporation and was reportedly awarded $26,586.41, plus $1,981.50 in interest and court costs, but has yet to be paid.

Other alleged expenses Sheree owes includes $10,012.50 to Heritage Landscape Group of Flowery Branch for landscaping work that was performed to help her pass inspection for the certificate of occupancy.

Another contractor sued her in 2015 over $15,450 and asked for $23,000 after late fees and other charges. She also reportedly owes the IRS over multiple tax liens going back to 2009.

The liens on the home are said to total about $348,404.48.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Chateau Sheree , real housewives of atlanta , Sheree Whitfield

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 day ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 2 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 6 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 6 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 1 week ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 1 week ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 week ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 week ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 week ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 week ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 week ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 1 week ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 1 week ago
Photos