Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From The “Bobby Brown Story” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: Colby Colb

Posted 3 hours ago
Bobby Brown talks about his new line of food products, which is a line of all-natural seasonings, marinades and more. He talks about not expecting the New Edition Story to be as big as it got, and explains about why he was so shy when he first started out. He also talks about why his going solo was a bold move for the time, and why its success was a remarkable moment for music history.

Plus, Bobby reveals that BET’s next biopic will be the Bobby Brown Story, which will complete the big picture of the rise, and fall, and rise again, of New Edition. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview brought you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

