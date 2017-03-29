The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Drake’s “More Life” Album Helped Him Break Major Records [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Drake‘s highly anticipated “More Life” album was released this month, to both critical and fan approval, unsurprisingly. But what the album did in addition to satisfying its listeners, is help shatter some major records, and secure another major win for Drake, who seems to have just been winning constantly since he broke onto the scene.

Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

