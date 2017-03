Two Human Legs Found in South Columbus Trash

Columbus Police have started an investigation after finding two human legs in the area of 1300 S. Columbus Airport Road on the south side of Columbus. Not many details are available but Police received a call at 3:50pm and are pursing an investigation of homicide.

Police are asking if you have any information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Newsletter Club:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Columbus Headlines:

Columbus Television Personality Announces Cancer Diagnosis

4 Homicides in 24 Hours

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: