Police tape cordons off the crime scene

Police tape cordons off the crime scene

Photo by Police tape cordons off the crime scene

Cincy
Breaking
Home > Cincy

Shooting in Winton Wood Injuring At Least Two!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Cincinnati Police responded to calls about a shooting in Winton Woods onDutch Colony Drive near Strand Lane around 1:18pm on Tuesday March 21st.  Upon arrival police found two victims and are following up to see if a person who checked into Good Samaritan Hospital was also involved in the incident.

One person is reported to have life threatening injuries.  More details as they become available.

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color

16 photos Launch gallery

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color

Continue reading Shooting in Winton Wood Injuring At Least Two!

CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color

We captured the lovely ladies attending the <strong>Cincinnati Music Festival</strong> presented by Procter & Gamble this weekend. #TeamBeautiful hung out at the Patio Spa where attendees beat the heat,  and got primped and beautified thanks to Cover Girl, Olay, and Pantene! Check out all the best looks, beauties!

cincinnati , cincinnati police , shooting , wonton woods

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 day ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 5 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 5 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 6 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 6 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 6 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 6 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 6 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 6 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 6 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 7 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 7 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 7 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 1 week ago
Photos