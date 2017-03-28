Shooting in Winton Wood Injuring At Least Two!

Cincinnati Police responded to calls about a shooting in Winton Woods onDutch Colony Drive near Strand Lane around 1:18pm on Tuesday March 21st. Upon arrival police found two victims and are following up to see if a person who checked into Good Samaritan Hospital was also involved in the incident.
One person is reported to have life threatening injuries. More details as they become available.Follow @wiznation
CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color
16 photos Launch gallery
CINCINNATI MUSIC FESTIVAL STREET STYLE: A Pattern Party With Bold Color
1. JUDITH HILLSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 1 of 16
2. LUVVIESource:Jasmine Alston Photography 2 of 16
3. COTTON CANDY BRAIDSSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 3 of 16
4. PEACE!Source:Jasmine Alston Photography 4 of 16
5. DENIM PERFECTIONSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 5 of 16
6. CHAMBRAY COOLSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 6 of 16
7. FLOURISHING IN FLORALSSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 7 of 16
8. GORGEOUS IN GRAYSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 8 of 16
9. SUMMER CHICSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 9 of 16
10. A ‘FAN’ OF HER COOLSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 10 of 16
11. FLOWER CROWN QUEENSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 11 of 16
12. SUNDAY BESTSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 12 of 16
13. MAXIMIZE YOUR STYLE!Source:Jasmine Alston Photography 13 of 16
14. ACCESSORIZE IN STYLESource:Jasmine Alston Photography 14 of 16
15. PALAZZO PRINT FUN!Source:Jasmine Alston Photography 15 of 16
16. BLACK QUEEN BAG FABSource:Jasmine Alston Photography 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours