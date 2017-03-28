Sports
Which NFL Team Is Moving To Las Vegas????

Written By: DJ J.Dough

Posted 1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans vs Oakland Raiders

Source: The Sporting News / Getty

If you are a Bengals fan…… You have nothing to worry about! But for all the Oakland Raiders fan, you mite be real upset with this news. Yesterday (March 27th) The NFL along with some of the league’s franchise owners held a press conference about relocating the Raiders from Oakland,CA to Las Vegas,NV. During the press conference, NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell stated that there had been a stadium problem with the Raiders for sometime now that needed to be fixed. While not coming to a agreement to fix the problem in Oakland, They decided to move the team to Las Vegas. Goodell and the current owners of the team have recently approved the move for the team. Click here for the press conference.

