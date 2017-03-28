SharifDKingLive AD & Sorry JayNari Ft. OT Genasis – “Basic” (Video)

AD & Sorry Jaynari Tap OT Genasis for their “Basic” video. West Coast Advocates Build the hype of their new album “The Last of the 8o’s” with this video while putting fire under all other simplistic females of the world. Watch the “Basic” Visual below.
Kickin' It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
22 photos Launch gallery
Kickin' It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
1.Source:Sebastien Prudent 1 of 22
2.Source:Sebastien Prudent 2 of 22
3.Source:Sebastien Prudent 3 of 22
4.Source:Sebastien Prudent 4 of 22
5.Source:Sebastien Prudent 5 of 22
6.Source:Sebastien Prudent 6 of 22
7.Source:Sebastien Prudent 7 of 22
8.Source:Sebastien Prudent 8 of 22
9.Source:Sebastien Prudent 9 of 22
10.Source:Sebastien Prudent 10 of 22
11.Source:Sebastien Prudent 11 of 22
12.Source:Sebastien Prudent 12 of 22
13.Source:Sebastien Prudent 13 of 22
14.Source:Sebastien Prudent 14 of 22
15.Source:Sebastien Prudent 15 of 22
16.Source:Sebastien Prudent 16 of 22
17.Source:Sebastien Prudent 17 of 22
18.Source:Sebastien Prudent 18 of 22
19.Source:Sebastien Prudent 19 of 22
20.Source:Sebastien Prudent 20 of 22
21.Source:Sebastien Prudent 21 of 22
22.Source:Sebastien Prudent 22 of 22
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
comments – Add Yours