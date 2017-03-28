SharifDKingLive AD & Sorry JayNari Ft. OT Genasis – “Basic” (Video)

AD & Sorry Jaynari Tap OT Genasis for their “Basic” video. West Coast Advocates Build the hype of their new album “The Last of the 8o’s” with this video while putting fire under all other simplistic females of the world. Watch the “Basic” Visual below.

