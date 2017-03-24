Taraji Says Nia Long Can’t Take A Joke!!!

Taraji P. Henson‘s beef with Nia Long on the set of Empire was reportedly started by a joke that Nia didn’t find very funny.
Sources say Nia showed up late to the set and was not in a laughing mood when one of the male actors joked, “Damn, why are you on black people time?” Nia flew into a rage and yelled at the actor. That’s when Taraji jumped in with a joke of her own asking, “What are you, on your period? Is it that time, girlfriend?” That really set Nia off and set the tone for an angry time on the set of the show.
As previously reported, the hair and makeup crew on the set filed a formal complaint against Nia for the way they say she treated them. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Sounds like somebody can’t take a joke.
- You can’t be a guest on someone else’s set and behave that way.
- She likely won’t be invited back.
