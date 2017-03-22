Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses Producers Of Faking Storylines

There’s a lot of love going around in the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta world. This week’s episode had us following Jasmine Washington and her boyfriend, Rodney Bullock, through their love life. Things got interesting when it was revealed that they are in a three-way relationship with Keanna Arnold. Arnold explained, “When Rod went to jail, Jasmine and I went our separate ways, but we’re trying it again now.”
It appears this poly-amorous pursuit brought back memories for a previous Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member. Ashley Moore, who was the BFF and occasional romantic interest of singer-songwriter Kalenna Harper. Moore revealed via an Instagram comment that she was pressured to be in a three-way relationship with Harper and her husband. Apparently this is where Moore drew the line. She proclaimed, “I said hell no! They still tryin’ this storyline.”
Maybe the producers of LHHATL have a thing for three-ways? It seems like we’ll have to watch future episodes to see if it works out for Washington, Bullock, and Arnold. It’s clear Moore wouldn’t have even tried it.
