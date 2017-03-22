Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A Violent Fight With Her Husband

Some folks might remember last yearsparked a wave of conversation when reports surfaced of a violent altercation between her and her husband,A situation at the Ritz Carlton in Buckhead, Atlanta reportedly led to Braxton’s hand being bit by Herbert and 911 being called.

Tamar avoided talk of the incident, which was never confirmed, every time. She assured people then, “I’m not even fitting to defend my relationship to anybody. Ever. This is a marriage. This is not my baby daddy. This is not my boyfriend. We don’t live together. This is my husband for 13 years…so everybody else can have several seats!”

However ,Tamar recently addressed the incident directly in an interview with ESSENCE Live. She proclaimed, “I didn’t call 911.” She added, “I don’t have a male assistant. It’s just Vince and I when we travel together. I don’t have security. We don’t roll like that. We’re regular people.”

Though she didn’t debunk domestic violence rumors explicitly, she commented, “Every single year, I don’t know if you remember, me and Vince are getting divorced. I don’t know where this is coming from, but the devil is a lie and we’re together.” You can watch her full interview below, where she also talks about the return of Braxton Family Values and Vincent’s alleged child with another woman.

