Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV And You Won’t Believe Which Show

It's happening, folks.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Keisha Cole Host Aroma R&B Tuesdays

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Keyshia Cole is back and ready for her close up.

The Jasmine Brand reports that the singer along with her ex husband, Daniel “Booby” Gibson has officially joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Although Keyshia denied the rumors during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, insiders revealed, “After the public found out about Keyshia joining the show, she didn’t like the response. She got cold feet and was having second thoughts. Keyshia’s bringing on her fashion stylist and personal assistant and her ex husband, Booby.”

Last month before the deal was finalized, Keyshia revealed that she and Mona Scott-Young were negotiating what it would take for her to join the show, saying, “We shot some numbers around and I told her what it would take for me to be on the show and she said she would go back and try to get with them because it was like a number that obviously (was high).”

When asked if that price was $1 million, the singer replied, “It was a little more than that.” Check out the photo above of Keyshia Cole hanging with a few of her LHHH cast members.

Will you be watching?

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Booby Gibson , keyshia cole , Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood , reality tv , vh1

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 19 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 19 hours ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 21 hours ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 23 hours ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 23 hours ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 23 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 day ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 2 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 2 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 2 days ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 2 days ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 2 days ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 2 days ago
Photos