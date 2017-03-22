‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And Matt Jordan Got Into A Fist Fight At A Bar

Things have violently escalated with The Real Housewives of Atlanta men,and

It all started when Jordan, the ex-boyfriend of Kenya Moore, released a Instagram live video claiming Thomas and Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss’ husband, tried to convince him that he should get a percentage of Kenya Moore’s paycheck for appearing on the RHOA show. In the video, Jordan also expressed anger for not being compensated $10,000 for his RHOA reunion appearance. Jordan called out Thomas and Tucker, insisting their support for him seemed to dissipate as time went on.

Thomas didn’t take too kindly to Jordan’s remarks. He released a video himself, claiming Tucker and him never coached Jordan in his business dealings with Kenya Moore. He further went on to call Jordan’s public remarks “soft” and he should handle his own business shortcomings. You can watch Thomas’ video for yourself below.

Things got more intense once Jordan saw Thomas’ video. He responded to both him and Tucker on Instagram by saying, “Y’all both getting closer to getting slapped. Todd please don’t try to play me brother. This reality TV is rough especially for a brother like me.”He further asserted that he won’t “bend over” and chooses not to be “emasculated” by his woman, whatever that means. He continued, “But I see you quite enjoy it. Pull ya skirt up and bend over Kandi on her way home she had a long day. She might want some p*ssy. Tread lightly Brothers because if it is how you say it is and you guys have secured bags and your positions on the show. You playing with somebody that got a lot less to lose than you be careful.”

After all of this, it appears the situation finally came to a climax with a face-to-face brawl in North Carolina. According to Freddyo, police had to be called after Jordan and Thomas ran into each other and started fighting at a radio station. Supposedly, video footage captures the whole incident and Thomas is calling for its release. He expressed, “I wasn’t trying to fight at the radio station which is so unprofessional, but I will be pressing charges.” You can watch more of his comments below.