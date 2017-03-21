1 Dead in Columbus After Overdose During ‘Beauty and the Beast’

1 Dead in Columbus After Overdose During ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Medics arrived on the scene around 6:00 pm Monday night at AMC Lennox Town Center in Columbus in response to a person overdosing in a showing of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. The individual was taken to Ohio State University’s Wexner Center where the person later died. Witnesses say the man threw up and passed out. Clinton Township police are investigating. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office, which encompasses cities like Dayton, already processed 145 overdose-related deaths in 2017 and is running out of room. This is a growing problem in Ohio and many  authorities don’t know how to deal with it.

Source: Columbus Dispatch

Photos