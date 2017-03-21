Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against The Rapper’s Business Advisors

The drama behind Young Thug ‘s entire team is starting to publicly unravel.

TMZ reports that Thug’s former personal manager, Manny Halley, has filed a $50 million defamation suit against David Weise & Associates. Halley, who has repped a bunch of stars including Keyshia Cole and Nicki Minaj, claims his reputation has been ruined by Thugga’s finance guys who “trashed him to cover their own incompetence.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that David Weise & Associates accused Manny of stealing funds and inappropriately using them on behalf of the rapper. In the suit, Manny explains that the $200k that they alleged he attempted to steal was actually for Young Thug’s private jets for his tour. The former manager also alleges that in the past, Thug’s business company was not appropriately overseeing his finances and at one point the electricity in his home was turned off, car note payments were missed, along with his cell phone.

David Weise & Associates has yet to comment on the counterclaims.