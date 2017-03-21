Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against The Rapper’s Business Advisors

Ish is getting real with Thugga's team.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Dej Loaf Royal African Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The drama behind Young Thug‘s entire team is starting to publicly unravel.

TMZ reports that Thug’s former personal manager, Manny Halley, has filed a $50 million defamation suit against David Weise & Associates. Halley, who has repped a bunch of stars including Keyshia Cole and Nicki Minaj, claims his reputation has been ruined by Thugga’s finance guys who “trashed him to cover their own incompetence.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that  David Weise & Associates accused Manny of stealing funds and inappropriately using them on behalf of the rapper. In the suit, Manny explains that the $200k that they alleged he attempted to steal was actually for Young Thug’s private jets for his tour. The former manager also alleges that in the past, Thug’s business company was not appropriately overseeing his finances and at one point the electricity in his home was turned off, car note payments were missed, along with his cell phone.

David Weise & Associates has yet to comment on the counterclaims.

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

0 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

Continue reading Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop’s Next Style Icon

Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop's Next Style Icon

business manager , David Weise & Associates , keyshia cole , Lawsuit , manny halley , nicki minaj , Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 17 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 18 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 20 hours ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 22 hours ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 23 hours ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 1 day ago
Watch: Police Mistake Wyclef Jean For Armed Robbery…
 1 day ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 4 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 4 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 4 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 4 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 4 days ago
Photos