The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Remember Chuck Berry’s Influence [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


This week, we lost another legend. Rock & roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away at 90 years old. Known for songs like “Johnny B. Goode,” his music undoubtedly touched countless people, and inspired tons of artists after him, molding the trajectory of music history as we know it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey Smiley and Da Brat talk about growing up with family members who loved Chuck Berry, hearing his music a lot and the inspiration their grandmothers took from him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED:  Interesting Facts About Chuck Berry

RELATED: Da Brat Schools Rickey Smiley About A Man’s Ridiculous Valentine’s Request [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Da Brat’s Sermon For Pastor Caught With Cheating Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

6 photos Launch gallery

Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

Continue reading Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Remember Chuck Berry’s Influence [EXCLUSIVE]

Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

Chuck Berry , legend , Music , r.i.p. , RIP , Rock & Roll

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 55 mins ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 1 day ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 3 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 3 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 3 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 3 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 3 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 3 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 3 days ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 4 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 4 days ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 4 days ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 4 days ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 5 days ago
Photos