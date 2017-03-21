Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Remember Chuck Berry’s Influence [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, we lost another legend. Rock & roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away at 90 years old. Known for songs like “Johnny B. Goode,” his music undoubtedly touched countless people, and inspired tons of artists after him, molding the trajectory of music history as we know it.

Rickey Smiley and Da Brat talk about growing up with family members who loved Chuck Berry, hearing his music a lot and the inspiration their grandmothers took from him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

