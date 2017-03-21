WTFasho Joey BadAss Is Being Sued By Fake Trump!!!

Joey Badass is being sued by a Donald Trump impersonator who claims the rapper pushed him off the stage, which resulted in injuries.

The Trump impostor, whose name is Phillip Wilburn, was brought out on stage during a concert back in September and was doing his act when the rapper suddenly swiped his wig and shoved him off the stage. He fell hard and the crowd appeared to love it. But Wilburn claims he suffered some injuries and incurred thousands of dollars in medical expenses. Not only that, he claims that he’s lost $50,000 in lost profits. He’s seeking $1.5 million in damages. (TMZ)

