#WTFasho Joey BadAss Is Being Sued By Fake Trump!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Joey Badass is being sued by a Donald Trump impersonator who claims the rapper pushed him off the stage, which resulted in injuries.

The Trump impostor, whose name is Phillip Wilburn, was brought out on stage during a concert back in September and was doing his act when the rapper suddenly swiped his wig and shoved him off the stage. He fell hard and the crowd appeared to love it. But Wilburn claims he suffered some injuries and incurred thousands of dollars in medical expenses. Not only that, he claims that he’s lost $50,000 in lost profits. He’s seeking $1.5 million in damages. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The impersonator was used as a prop to get cheap cheers from the crowd.
  • Joey could argue that Wilburn knew he was going to be thrown off the stage.
  • There was also a Hillary Clinton impersonator at the show who was not pushed off
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos