Chance The Rapper Cuts Child Support Deal!!!

Posted 5 hours ago
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter, came to terms on a child support deal on Monday, but they’re not talking about it.

The story has taken some twists and turns over time. Corley and the girl have been living with Chance, even though they’re no longer a couple — but according to court papers, both parents agreed that it’s in the child’s best interests that they live separately.

Corley had asked Chance to provide temporary child support to cover rent for an apartment and a car, but lawyers declined to say if those things were part of the confidential agreement. (Chicago Sun-Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Chance seems like a stand-up guy. It’s not surprising he’d end this quietly.
  • It doesn’t sound like she was asking for anything too outrageous.
  • With a baby around, it’s no wonder he was thinking about Coloring Books.
<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/chance-the-rapper"><strong>Chance The Rapper</strong></a> was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

 

Photos