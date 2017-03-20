Chance The Rapper Cuts Child Support Deal!!!

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter, came to terms on a child support deal on Monday, but they’re not talking about it.

The story has taken some twists and turns over time. Corley and the girl have been living with Chance, even though they’re no longer a couple — but according to court papers, both parents agreed that it’s in the child’s best interests that they live separately.

Corley had asked Chance to provide temporary child support to cover rent for an apartment and a car, but lawyers declined to say if those things were part of the confidential agreement. (Chicago Sun-Times)

