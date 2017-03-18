Entertainment
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An Inside Job

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
New details have come to light about Kendall Jenner‘s home burglary, where roughly $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her Hollywood Hills pad.

Law enforcement sources say Jenner was hosting a party with a bunch of friends Wednesday evening when she heard an alarm warning that a door in the house had been opened. According to TMZ, Jenner didn’t think anything of it. At around midnight, Jenner left the house while her friends were still inside. After returning about an hour later, she discovered her jewelry box had been opened and called police.

Police say thy are pretty sure this was an inside job, considering there are absolutely no signs of forced entry. It’s also clear based on evidence that the thief in question was not rummaging and knew exactly where Kendall kept her jewels. This changes the crime in question from “burgalry” to “theft”.

Did Kendall get got by one of her own friends? Sound off in the comments.

