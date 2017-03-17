JustAsh
Rick Ross Has Words For Birdman #ShotsFired

Today we premiered Rick Ross’s newest album “Rather You Than Me” and he has many features with some big names like Nas, Future, Gucci, Young Thug, and did I mention Chris Rock?

The song that Chris Rock is featured on is getting a lot of a lot of attention. It’s called “Idols Become Rivals.” Can you take a guess who he’s talking about?

I used to see you n***** on my TV screen
And wondered what was life like, was it all a dream?
And then I met you out on LiveNation dates
Came to the realization that your watch was fake
Damn… you nearly broke my heart
I really thought you n***** really owned them cars”

Shots at Cash Money? Birdman? Maybe? Lil Wayne had some time today to say this.

