Rick Ross Has Words For Birdman #ShotsFired

Today we premiered Rick Ross’s newest album “Rather You Than Me” and he has many features with some big names like Nas, Future, Gucci, Young Thug, and did I mention Chris Rock?

The song that Chris Rock is featured on is getting a lot of a lot of attention. It’s called “Idols Become Rivals.” Can you take a guess who he’s talking about?

“I used to see you n***** on my TV screen

And wondered what was life like, was it all a dream?

And then I met you out on LiveNation dates

Came to the realization that your watch was fake

Damn… you nearly broke my heart

I really thought you n***** really owned them cars”

Shots at Cash Money? Birdman? Maybe? Lil Wayne had some time today to say this.

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: