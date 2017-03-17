Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far On “Fix My Life” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Iyanla Vanzant is known for her interesting methods of fixing people’s lives on her OWN TV show. In the trailer for the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show, Iyanla is taking a more intense, tough love approach, especially with Neffe, Keyshia Cole‘s sister.

In the video, Iyanla is seen ruthlessly going in on her, calling her names like “guttersnipe.” But is that the right way to get through to her? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

