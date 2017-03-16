Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At Bringing Back One Of His Classic Movies

A beloved comedy might make a comeback.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

18th Annual Mark Twain Prize For Humor

Source: Kris Connor / Getty


Eddie Murphy had Coming to America fans excited when he supposedly hinted to a sequel on Twitter. However, there is speculation to whether this was Eddie Murphy’s own tweet or the acts of an imposter!

Murphy’s Twitter account teased fans with a sequel to his 1988 comedy classic by posting “Coming to America sequel?” with a picture of the character Imani Izzi. However, Murphy’s account has since been deleted. As someone who doesn’t post that often, could this out-of-the-blue statement be the works of someone else other than Murphy? You can see the original tweet below.

Regardless of whether Murphy was feeling inspired or not, Twitter was already in a celebratory mood for their favorite comedy’s possible return.

Oh yes, folks are all in their feelings. Some people even thought the 1980s comedy was too perfect for duplication.

Either way, I think it’s safe to say many fans will be on standby for a pre-sale if the prince of Zamunda should make a return.

Coming To America , eddie murphy

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At Bringing Back One Of His Classic Movies

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 3 hours ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 5 hours ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 24 hours ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 24 hours ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 1 day ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 1 day ago
Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A…
 1 day ago
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 1 day ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 2 days ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 2 days ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 2 days ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 3 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 3 days ago
Photos