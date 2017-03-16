Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At Bringing Back One Of His Classic Movies

Eddie Murphy had Coming to America fans excited when he supposedly hinted to a sequel on Twitter. However, there is speculation to whether this was Eddie Murphy’s own tweet or the acts of an imposter!

Murphy’s Twitter account teased fans with a sequel to his 1988 comedy classic by posting “Coming to America sequel?” with a picture of the character Imani Izzi. However, Murphy’s account has since been deleted. As someone who doesn’t post that often, could this out-of-the-blue statement be the works of someone else other than Murphy? You can see the original tweet below.

Eddie Murphy wants to know, RT for yes. pic.twitter.com/5qzmkfEKd8 — Comedy Hype (@ComedyHype_) March 16, 2017

Regardless of whether Murphy was feeling inspired or not, Twitter was already in a celebratory mood for their favorite comedy’s possible return.

Eddie Murphy might be making a Coming to America 2?! Say no more haha. Let me go look for the freshest Dashiki fits for me and my Lisa lol pic.twitter.com/u7iJA4WCiS — David Dep (@Iamddep) March 16, 2017

When @eddiemurphy teases us with a Coming to America Sequel… pic.twitter.com/OcvmM5Ot8T — Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) March 16, 2017

I swear I will sue Eddie Murphy if he doesn't do this Coming to America sequel as promised. The kind people of Zamunda deserves this! 😳 — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) March 16, 2017

Oh yes, folks are all in their feelings. Some people even thought the 1980s comedy was too perfect for duplication.

Please no you can't duplicate perfection https://t.co/IqBXvFkYTj — JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) March 16, 2017

Either way, I think it’s safe to say many fans will be on standby for a pre-sale if the prince of Zamunda should make a return.

