Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized

Find out what made the model call the cops.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Kendall Jenner at 2015 Billboard Awards

Source: Getty


Kendall Jenner‘s home has just been added to the list of the Hollywood Hill heists.

The supermodel is the latest star to have her home broken into and burglarized. TMZ reports, “Kendall left her Hollywood Hills home Wednesday around noon and returned around 8 PM. She was hanging around the house for several hours, and noticed nothing amiss, until she went into her bedroom just after 1 AM and realized some of her jewelry was missing. She called the cops, who responded quickly.”

The site reports that the stolen items are worth $200,000, which the police department would not confirm. Sources say that there was no sign of forced entry, and no suspects have been identified so far. This isn’t the first time Kendall had to deal with a home intruder. Just last August, an alleged stalker followed Kendall up her driveway shortly after she bought the Hollywood Hills home.

After Kim Kardashian traumatic Paris robbery last year, the family is now extremely cautious about every little move they make.

burglary , Hollywood Hills , Kardashians , Kendall Jenner , Robbery

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 3 hours ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 5 hours ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 24 hours ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 24 hours ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 1 day ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 1 day ago
Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A…
 1 day ago
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 1 day ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 2 days ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 2 days ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 2 days ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 3 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 3 days ago
Photos