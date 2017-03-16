Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song

seems like he’s been holding in a lot when it comes to Cash Money co-founder, Birdman. A new track shows he’s finally ready to speak.

In a track called “Idols Become Rivals” from his upcoming release Rather You Than Me, the Maybach Music Group founder calls out Birdman on his disloyal history. He even seems to compare his once comrade to an abusive priest, rapping, “Rap game, so much f*ck sh*t done / That’s why this .45 in my Trukfit trunks / F)ck a skateboard, I went and got a Wraith, boy / Catholic record labels, ni**as gettin’ raped, boy / Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue / Publishin’ is a sin, repent, forgive me, Lord.”

Rick Ross further shows support for Lil Wayne and other artists who have accused Birdman of withholding money from them. Ross raps, “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne / His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain / I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame / Last request, can all producers please get paid?”

Ross even defends DJ Khaled, who supposedly had issues with Birdman. Ross adds at the end of his song, “What hurt me the most, ni**a, is how you did my brother Khaled, ni**a.” Ross continues, “Khaled was loyal to you, ni**a /The pain I seen in my brother’s eye, ni**a / FaceTimin’ my ni**a. Ni**a, he took that to the chin, ni**a / That’s why my ni**a blessed / That’s why my ni**a Khaled blessed / You put my ni**a in the hole, homie.”

It appears Lil Wayne supports Ross’ revelations. When Ross gave Weezy a shoutout on Instagram, Lil Wayne retweeted it.

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

This could be the start of another very public rap business beef. Birdman has yet to respond, but you can listen to Rick Ross’ full track over here. You can also listen to the full Rather You Than Me album when it drops on Friday.

