Is Kanye West Gearing Up For A Surprise Album???

Is Kanye West gearing up for a big release — or are Yeezy fans just getting played by a hoax?

On Thursday, MTV News reportedly received a box with the logo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab containing a VHS tape labeled “E Pluribus Unum,” a white credit card with Kanye’s name and the number 772233688 and a tiny piece of rock. If you Google the nine-digit number, it leads to a mysterious website with a video screen labeled NASA / KANYE / PROJECT 10 / MARCH 20 that just plays noise.

A Def Jam spokesperson asked about the mysterious package wrote it off, saying “That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax.”

Fasho Thoughts: