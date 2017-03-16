Is Kanye West Gearing Up For A Surprise Album???

Is Kanye West gearing up for a big release — or are Yeezy fans just getting played by a hoax?
On Thursday, MTV News reportedly received a box with the logo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab containing a VHS tape labeled “E Pluribus Unum,” a white credit card with Kanye’s name and the number 772233688 and a tiny piece of rock. If you Google the nine-digit number, it leads to a mysterious website with a video screen labeled NASA / KANYE / PROJECT 10 / MARCH 20 that just plays noise.
A Def Jam spokesperson asked about the mysterious package wrote it off, saying “That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- Social media users in the Atlanta area have reported seeing posters with the same words and imagery on mass transit.
- The numbers spell out the words “Spaced Out.”
- Project 10 would make sense, considering it would be Kanye’s tenth studio album.
- Maybe it’s not music related at all — it could be a new sneaker release.
- Kanye’s had a 20-year-old filmmaker following him around with a VHS camcorder for the past few months.
- Whether it was Kanye himself or someone playing a joke, there was clearly a lot of attention to detail.
The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef
14 photos Launch gallery
The Internet’s Best Reactions To Kanye West & Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter Beef
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
comments – Add Yours