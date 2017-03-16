Fasho Celebrity News
Is Kanye West Gearing Up For A Surprise Album???

Posted 2 hours ago
Is Kanye West gearing up for a big release — or are Yeezy fans just getting played by a hoax?

On Thursday, MTV News reportedly received a box with the logo of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab containing a VHS tape labeled “E Pluribus Unum,” a white credit card with Kanye’s name and the number 772233688 and a tiny piece of rock. If you Google the nine-digit number, it leads to a mysterious website with a video screen labeled NASA / KANYE / PROJECT 10 / MARCH 20 that just plays noise.

A Def Jam spokesperson asked about the mysterious package wrote it off, saying “That sounds really weird and suspiciously like a hoax.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Social media users in the Atlanta area have reported seeing posters with the same words and imagery on mass transit.
  • The numbers spell out the words “Spaced Out.”
  • Project 10 would make sense, considering it would be Kanye’s tenth studio album.
  • Maybe it’s not music related at all — it could be a new sneaker release.
  • Kanye’s had a 20-year-old filmmaker following him around with a VHS camcorder for the past few months.
  • Whether it was Kanye himself or someone playing a joke, there was clearly a lot of attention to detail.
